SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A child nearly drowned at the Raging Waters San Jose water park Friday morning and was taken to the hospital, where she is under the care of medical staff, a fire captain said.

The 12-year-old girl was pulled from the water of the wave pool around 11 a.m. by a lifeguard who performed CPR on her, achieving a return of spontaneous circulation with spontaneous respirations, according to San Jose Fire Captain Mitchell Matlow.

The park is located at 2333 S. White Road.

A Fire Department crew dispatched to the scene around 11:05 a.m. initiated and continued advanced life support until arrival at the emergency department, according to Matlow.

The fire captain said the child was taken by county ambulance and San Jose Fire paramedics to the hospital. No further information about the girl is being released at the request of the family, Matlow said.

“The heroic actions of the Raging Waters lifeguard have given the child her best chance at what we all hope is a full recovery,” Matlow said in a statement.