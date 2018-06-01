SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Four people were detained Friday in connection with an interrupted home burglary in San Francisco Friday that was followed by a car crash.

The crash happened next to Precita Park at Precita and Alabama streets, in between San Francisco’s Mission District and Bernal Heights.

Police said more than four suspects fled from one of the vehicles involved in the crash, but only four were detained.

The scene of the burglary is not far away but investigators did not immediately reveal the exact location of the burglary.

There are no reports of injuries from the crash.