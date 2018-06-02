Visitors gaze at the El Capitan monolith in Yosemite National Park. (Mark Ralston/Getty Images)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) — Two rock climbers working a route on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park were killed in a fall Saturday.

According to an official park press release, the climbers were killed shortly after 8 a.m. while working the Freeblast Route.

Park rangers and members of the Yosemite Search and Rescue team responded, after receiving several 911 calls.

An investigation is ongoing.

