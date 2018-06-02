SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A sea of orange clad protesters marched across the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday, demanding that legislators pass tougher gun control laws.

Protesters of all ages joined together to raise their signs and their voices as part of a national gun violence awareness day. They were wearing orange because they say that is the color people wear in the woods not to be shot by hunters.

“Today’s action is around raising our voices and demanding common sense gun laws,” said Jen Reidy, who started the Marin chapter of Moms Demand Action.

“I grew up next to Sandy Hook,” she added. “After that tragedy happened that killed 12 elementary school children and six educators, I had this moment and realized that Marin County is just like Fairfield County. And if we do nothing, nothing will change.”

The three things the protesters said they wanted were — universal background checks, an assault weapons ban and mental health checks. While they view these as common sense, they the gun lobby is powerful.

“It’s going to become very clear this November that you align with common sense gun laws or you will be voted out,” Reidy said.

There was a similar protest in Redwood City.