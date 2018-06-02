Filed Under:Fire, Oakland, Oakland Fire, scrap yard

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A fire ignited in the massive Schnitzer Steel scrap yard along the Oakland Estuary Saturday afternoon, sending a plume of black smoke towering in the sky that was visible along San Francisco’s waterfront.

Oakland fire officials said they received a call about 4 p.m. reporting the blaze at the facility that offloads scrap metal onto freighters for shipment to Asia.

Fire officials had called over to the neighboring Alameda Fire Department and San Francisco Fire Department asking for their waterboats to help battle the blaze.

The plant has had trouble with fires in the past. Blazes erupted in its scrap piles in January 2010 and April 2009.

More details to come

