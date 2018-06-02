EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — A suspect was in custody late Saturday after a stabbing forced the closure of the El Cerrito del Norte BART station, authorities said.

BART officials said the stabbing occurred at 10:20 p.m. and the victim was taken to John Muir Medical Center.

One suspect was in custody but BART officials did not release any identifying information.

BART opened a bus bridge with Alameda-Contra Costa Transit and passengers can take bus number 72M from El Cerrito station to reach Richmond station, BART officials reported at 11:06 p.m.

There is no estimated time of opening for El Cerrito del Norte station while BART police investigate the stabbing.