SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — A California conservation district has purchased a swath of privately owned land along the Upper Truckee River as part of the effort to restore an altered watershed harming Lake Tahoe’s clarity.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reports the Tahoe Resource Conservation District recently acquired Johnson Meadow, a 206-acre area that once served as a natural water filter that helped reduce the amount of fine sediment flowing into the lake.

District officials say the restoration project will likely take a decade to complete, but it will entail bank erosion control and channel rebuilding.

Environmental agencies have been buying land along the Upper Truckee River since the late 1980s with the intent of stopping development and restoring the wetlands.

Local, state and federal agencies have since led various conservation projects along the river.

