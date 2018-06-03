EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — A BART spokeswoman Sunday morning identified the man suspected of a stabbing at the El Cerrito del Norte station that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night.

Carl J. Johnson was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, issued a prohibition order and booked at the Martinez detention facility Saturday night, BART spokeswoman Cheryl Stalter said.

“The case has been turned over to detectives and is under investigation,” Stalter said in an email. “It is not yet clear what started the incident or if the two knew each other.”

The stabbing took place at 10:21 p.m. Saturday and the man who was stabbed was taken to John Muir Trauma Center, according to BART officials.

The station was closed until the end of service and parallel bus service was provided, Stalter said.

The station opened for service Sunday morning on the normal Sunday schedule.

With regard to the prohibition order mentioned by Stalter, BART police began issuing prohibition orders in 2013. These orders can be issued against anyone who commits certain offenses on BART, and ban the person for 30 days to a year.

The offenses include violence against passengers or employees, or repeated infractions such as urinating in public or defacing property.

