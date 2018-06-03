EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — Officers arrested a man they said had more than 200 grams of heroin and two handguns in the parking lot of Home Depot in Emeryville Saturday night.

Mohamed Ahmed was arrested and jailed at 7:29 p.m. on suspicion of gun-related crimes and drug possession for sale, according to police.

The case began when an officer tried to make a traffic stop on Ahmed, who was riding a motor scooter in the Home Depot parking lot at 3838 Hollis St., police said.

The suspect tried to run away, but officers were able to take him into custody, according to police. The officers searched Ahmed and allegedly found one loaded and one unloaded handgun, heroin, digital scales, cell phones and packaging materials, police said.

