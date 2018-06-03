SEBASTOPOL (CBS SF) — A 65-year-old woman was arrested in Sebastopol for a felony DUI causing injury Sunday evening, police reported.

Officers responded to Bodega Avenue and Ragle Road to reports of a traffic collision at 5:09 p.m. They located a green Honda Accord and a green Toyota Prius.

An investigation showed that the Honda driver, Lopa Roy, had turned in front of the Toyota, causing the collision. Roy was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

She was arrested for felony DUI causing injury, taken to the hospital for minor injuries and released.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota also suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.



Anyone who has information about the collision is asked to call Sebastopol police at (707) 829-4400.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.