Filed Under:Arrest, Crime, DUI, Sebastopol

SEBASTOPOL (CBS SF) — A 65-year-old woman was arrested in Sebastopol for a felony DUI causing injury Sunday evening, police reported.

Officers responded to Bodega Avenue and Ragle Road to reports of a traffic collision at 5:09 p.m. They located a green Honda Accord and a green Toyota Prius.

An investigation showed that the Honda driver, Lopa Roy, had turned in front of the Toyota, causing the collision. Roy was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

She was arrested for felony DUI causing injury, taken to the hospital for minor injuries and released.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota also suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Anyone who has information about the collision is asked to call Sebastopol police at (707) 829-4400.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch