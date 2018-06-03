Filed Under:Danville, Earthquake, Mount Diablo, Quake, USGS
A small quake jolted the west flank of Mount Diablo early Sunday. (USGS/Google Maps)

DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A magnitude-2.8 earthquake rattled Danville early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There are no reports of damage or injuries from the tremor that shook the city at 6:34 a.m. Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.

