SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The flood of drugs running through San Francisco’s downtown BART stations is just an extension of the drug problems that have long plagued the streets above.

The Tenderloin police station has been making a very public show of their efforts to stop it.

KPIX 5’s Wilson Walker spent a couple of days walking the beat with officers to see just how serious the problem remains, despite the best efforts of police.

A couple of afternoons ago, SFPD took a suspect into custody — a man from out of town — allegedly carrying backpack full of marijuana, cash, baggies, a scale and a handgun.

“Where’s the blunt that I was smoking? Where’s it at?” the suspect asked officers.

The police are quickly back to work, back out on the street.

“He’s got rocks in his mouth right now. See him? He’s making a deal,” pointed out SFPD Officer Murray Daggs.

“There’s just so much going on at street level, that it’s hard to deal with everything. But we do as much as we can,” said fellow Tenderloin Station Officer Paul Ruetti.

The Tenderloin Station has made quite a show of its efforts to control what seems to be an unstoppable tide of drugs. The station’s Twitter feed shows image after image of confiscated narcotics bindles.

The question KPIX 5 asked: how do they tackle a problem this big?

“Sometimes we’re down low; sometimes we’re up top. Multiple ways, to try to get a vantage on some of these guys out here,” said Daggs.

Without giving too much away, let’s just say police have more than a few hiding spots on and above these streets.

Officers admit it amounts to a lot of cat and mouse on the street.

“Absolutely. And you’re just kind waiting, hoping they’ll just pull out a bag of narcotics,” said Daggs.

Police typically don’t have to wait long . KPIX 5 spent one day with police and another on our own. the closer you watch, the more you see.

Men seen placing objects in their mouths are not eating candy; they’re keeping drugs in their mouth.

At times, there were as many as seven drug dealers visible working on one single street corner, making more deals than we could keep up with.

“Yes, you see that a lot. Every day. There’s no way to arrest all of them. And this goes on 24 hours a day,” said Daggs.

While there is the criminal and law enforcement side of this, there is also the human side that is pretty inescapable.

At one point during the KPIX 5 observation, a voice is heard screaming, ‘Does anyone have any Narcan!?'”

A woman was turning blue in the face after an apparent overdose.

“She’s been out for about 15 minutes. 15 to 20 minutes,” someone said.

It was a homeless person who had the shot. A passerby gave the injection…

“She’s waking up? She’s coming to!” another bystander said.

About a minute later, the woman was breathing again.

The overdose happened about 50 feet away from where the dealers were seen.

The next arrest KPIX 5 saw was of a man with a face familiar to officers.

“Known subject. Has a stay-away order. He’s also on parole for a firearm-related incident,” said Daggs.

Police admitted they are regularly arresting the same people over and over.

“Very frequently,” said Ruetti.

So on it goes. More suspects will be arrested and there will be more twitter posts staring those photos of seized drugs as the Tenderloin’s infamous narcotics market shows no signs of slowing down.

“We’ve got a huge problem, but we’re doing the best we can with the resource that we have,” said Ruetti.