SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Seven people were displaced after a fire in a San Jose townhouse Monday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 10:58 a.m. at 349 Pasquale Court in East San Jose, according to fire officials.

Residents heard an explosion and saw flames after the fire began outside near the gas meter, fire officials said.

Six of the people displaced were adults and one was a child. No one was injured in the fire.

Three dogs were also displaced and the American Red Cross is helping the residents with temporary accommodations.

Fire inspectors have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

