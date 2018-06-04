FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) — A Central Valley man arrested in a plot to stage a Christmas Day bombing and shooting attack at San Francisco’s Pier 39 pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to provide support to ISIS in a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Everitt Aaron Jameson now faces 15 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 4.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped a second charge of distributing bomb-making information.

The 26-year-old ex-U.S. Marine was working as a tow truck driver in the Modesto area when he allegedly spoke to an FBI informant whom he believed was an ISIS leader.

Prosecutors say Jameson, who’s from Modesto, told undercover federal agents that he planned to use pipe bombs to channel victims into part of the popular tourist destination so he could shoot them.

He pleaded not guilty in January to distributing bomb-making information and attempting to aid a terrorist organization.

