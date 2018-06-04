by Mary Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A mother is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after someone pushed her in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood Sunday. The woman was carrying her 6-month old baby when it happened.

“It’s a rare occurrence, but it’s a big city so anything can happen,” said San Francisco Police Dept. spokesman Officer Joseph Tomlinson.

Police responded to a woman bleeding from her head near Sanchez and 28th street at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The 37-year-old woman was just walking down the street with her baby when she was pushed from the back and hit the ground hard.

“She had one of those baby carriers where you can carry the baby in front of you,” said Tomlinson. “Apparently she said someone bumped her and she fell down and struck her head that caused a severe head injury.”

The woman is recovering in the hospital. Thankfully, her baby was not hurt.

“The thing that seems odd is that nothing was taken from her,” said Tomlinson. “She had her purse, her cell phone, things like that. So it wasn’t a robbery.”

Police said the incident is being investigated as an assault and are asking the public for any leads as there is no suspect information.