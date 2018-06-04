DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A passenger involved in a suspected DUI crash on Interstate 580 in Dublin was killed early Saturday after emerging from the wreck and getting hit by a car while standing in a traffic lane.

The victim was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau Monday as 36-year-old Andrew Warhurst of Castro Valley.

Warhurst was a passenger in a black Chevrolet Aveo driven by 21-year-old Pleasanton resident Shelby Sarin, who lost control of the car while traveling west near the Santa Rita Road exit at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday, California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Tyler Hahn said.

Hahn said the Aveo had been in the far right lane but veered all the way to the left and struck a concrete wall on the south shoulder of the freeway before coming to rest in the fast lane.

Sarin and Warhurst then got out of the car and stood in the traffic lanes while their car was disabled, according to Hahn.

While they were standing on the freeway, Warhurst was hit by a westbound Honda CR-V driven by a 34-year-old San Ramon man, Hahn said.

The collision severely injured Warhurst and emergency personnel later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Sarin was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol. The Honda driver was not arrested, according to Hahn.

Authorities said Sarin suffered minor injuries and was treated at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

