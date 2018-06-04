WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old Oakland woman was killed early Monday after driving the wrong way on Interstate Highway 680 and then crashing into the concrete center divider, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 1:38 a.m., CHP officers were alerted of a wrong-way driver heading north on the southbound lanes of Highway 680 in the area of Livorna Road.

Officers responded and found a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant had crashed head-on into the center divider and the 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

Investigators do not yet know if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Contra Costa CHP office at (925) 646-4980.