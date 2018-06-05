SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Organizers of the Outside Lands Music Festival on Tuesday announced the individual day lineups for this year’s edition ahead of the on-sale date for single-day tickets later this week.
The 2018 headliners include modern soul star The Weeknd, indie-rock outfit Florence + The Machine and R&B legend Janet Jackson.
Like most years, the festival spans a wide belt of rock, rap, folk, rhythm and blues, electronic music and genre-benders. Other performers this year will include Future, Beck, Odesza, Bon Iver and DJ Snake.
The festival will take over Golden Gate Park from Aug. 10-12.
Individual day general admission tickets ($149.50) and VIP tickets ($345) will go on sale Thursday, June 7, at 10 a.m. exclusively at the festival’s website. The breakdown of acts per day appears below. Daily schedules will be released closer to the festival dates.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 10th
The Weeknd
Beck
ODESZA
N.E.R.D
Mac DeMarco
Father John Misty
Carly Rae Jepsen
The Growlers
Billie Eilish
Perfume Genius
Chicano Batman
Rex Orange County
Margo Price
Mountain Goats
LAUV
Quinn XCII
Shannon & The Clams
Dermot Kennedy
Lucy Dacus
Mikky Ekko
Olivia O’Brien
Sasha Sloan
Caleborate
Nick Mulvey
Sweet Plot
SATURDAY, AUGUST 11th
Florence + The Machine
Future
Bon Iver
CHVRCHES
Jamie xx
Illenium
Tycho
SOB X RBE
Big Gigantic
Broken Social Scene
Daniel Caesar
GoldLink
Lizzo
Jessie Reyez
Whethan
Smokepurpp
Poolside
Cuco
Amen Dunes
Pale Waves
Gang Of Youths
Freya Ridings
GoGo Penguin
Jack Harlow
Knox Fortune
Kikagaku Moyo
SUNDAY, AUGUST 12th
Janet Jackson
DJ Snake
Portugal. The Man
James Blake
Janelle Monáe
Chromeo
The Internet
BØRNS
Gryffin
Tash Sultana
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
LP
Sabrina Claudio
Kelela
Claptone
Bahamas
Saba
Aquilo
Tyler Childers
Kailee Morgue
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers
Durand Jones & The Indications
Monophonics
Hot Flash Heat Wave
Dick Stusso