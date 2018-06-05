SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Organizers of the Outside Lands Music Festival on Tuesday announced the individual day lineups for this year’s edition ahead of the on-sale date for single-day tickets later this week.

The 2018 headliners include modern soul star The Weeknd, indie-rock outfit Florence + The Machine and R&B legend Janet Jackson.

Like most years, the festival spans a wide belt of rock, rap, folk, rhythm and blues, electronic music and genre-benders. Other performers this year will include Future, Beck, Odesza, Bon Iver and DJ Snake.

The festival will take over Golden Gate Park from Aug. 10-12.

Individual day general admission tickets ($149.50) and VIP tickets ($345) will go on sale Thursday, June 7, at 10 a.m. exclusively at the festival’s website. The breakdown of acts per day appears below. Daily schedules will be released closer to the festival dates.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 10th

The Weeknd

Beck

ODESZA

N.E.R.D

Mac DeMarco

Father John Misty

Carly Rae Jepsen

The Growlers

Billie Eilish

Perfume Genius

Chicano Batman

Rex Orange County

Margo Price

Mountain Goats

LAUV

Quinn XCII

Shannon & The Clams

Dermot Kennedy

Lucy Dacus

Mikky Ekko

Olivia O’Brien

Sasha Sloan

Caleborate

Nick Mulvey

Sweet Plot

SATURDAY, AUGUST 11th

Florence + The Machine

Future

Bon Iver

CHVRCHES

Jamie xx

Illenium

Tycho

SOB X RBE

Big Gigantic

Broken Social Scene

Daniel Caesar

GoldLink

Lizzo

Jessie Reyez

Whethan

Smokepurpp

Poolside

Cuco

Amen Dunes

Pale Waves

Gang Of Youths

Freya Ridings

GoGo Penguin

Jack Harlow

Knox Fortune

Kikagaku Moyo

SUNDAY, AUGUST 12th

Janet Jackson

DJ Snake

Portugal. The Man

James Blake

Janelle Monáe

Chromeo

The Internet

BØRNS

Gryffin

Tash Sultana

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

LP

Sabrina Claudio

Kelela

Claptone

Bahamas

Saba

Aquilo

Tyler Childers

Kailee Morgue

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers

Durand Jones & The Indications

Monophonics

Hot Flash Heat Wave

Dick Stusso