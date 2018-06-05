LOS ANGELES COUNTY (CBS NEWS) — California’s primaries are arguably the most-watched of Tuesday night, but an issue that left more than 118,000 voters off rosters in Los Angeles County already complicated the state’s complicated election night.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan told CBS Los Angeles voters whose names did not appear on the roster at their polling place would be given provisional ballots, after a printing issue affected the voter rolls of more than one in four precincts. A total of 118,522 names were omitted.

California’s House, Senate and gubernatorial primaries on Tuesday are being dubbed a “jungle primary,” or a nonpartisan blanket primary as it’s more formally known. It puts all candidates together in one big primary regardless of what party they belong to. That means it’s possible that one party has no options on the ballot come November.

But the California races might not all be decided Tuesday night, or even Wednesday morning — in California, anyone can vote by mail, and most do. As long as the ballot is postmarked by Tuesday, the vote is valid. In some close contests, those votes could be deciding factors.

Congress

California is of particular importance to the Democrats in their quest to take back the House. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won seven of the districts held by House Republicans. The Democrats have their sights set on turning as many of these seats blue as possible. Incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, faces challenge from the state Senate leader Kevin de León. A number of Republicans in California aren’t returning to Congress after 2018, leaving their seats as possible pick-ups for Democrats.

President Trump tweeted his support of California Republicans House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy as well as Devin Nunes.

Get the vote out in California today for Rep. Kevin McCarthy and all of the great GOP candidates for Congress. Keep our country out of the hands of High Tax, High Crime Nancy Pelosi. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Governor

Meanwhile, the gubernatorial races are just as interesting.

Mr. Trump has endorsed candidate John Cox over GOP challenger state Assemblyman Travis Allen. The choice could splinter the Republican vote, which might lead to two Democrats on this November’s ballot.

The Democrats running for governor are Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California state Treasurer John Chiang and former state head of schools Delaine Eastin.