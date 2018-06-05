ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrian Beltre led off the eighth inning with a tie-breaking homer for the Texas Rangers, who went deep a season-high five times in a 7-4 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

Beltre made it 5-4 when he connected off reliever Lou Trivino (3-1), who then walked Jurickson Profar before Joey Gallo pulled a two-run shot into the right-field seats. It was Gallo’s 16th homer.

Shin-Soo Choo, Robinson Chirinos and Profar also homered for Texas.

Chris Martin (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth for his first big league victory, and Keone Kela struck out the side in a perfect ninth for his 14th save — the most in the majors without a blown chance.

It was only the second home run of the season for Beltre, who missed 28 games during two stints on the disabled list because of a left hamstring strain and was playing only his fourth game since being activated. His first homer at home this season was 3,083th career hit, the most among active players.

Khris Davis had an RBI double and scored on Matt Olson’s single in the first for Oakland. Davis hit a solo homer, his 14th, in the fifth for a 3-1 lead. Olson’s second RBI single of the game made it 4-2 in the seventh.

Choo stretched his majors-best on-base streak to 21 games with a leadoff walk in the first. His game-tying two-run homer in the seventh gave him a 12-game hitting streak, matching Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon for the longest active in the big leagues.

Chirinos homered on his 34th birthday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

A’s: RHP Liam Hendricks (strained right groin) was activated from the 10-day DL, and RHP Daniel Gossett (right elbow strain) went on the DL after an MRI on Monday. … OF Boog Powell, who has missed 52 games because of a strained right knee, has been in extended spring training. He could start working out with the A’s this weekend, and then go on a rehab assignment.

Rangers: SS Elvis Andrus, who has missed 49 games with a broken right elbow and is eligible to come off the 60-day DL next Monday, took groundballs and made throws to first base. He is scheduled to take batting practice on the field soon. “He’s progressing nicely, moving forward,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Starting to see a little positive excitement that we can see a little light.”

UP NEXT

Bartolo Colon (2-3), the 45-year-old Rangers right-hander, makes his fourth attempt at getting his 243rd career victory to match Hall of Fame pitcher Juan Marichal for the most by a player born in the Dominican Republic. Colon spent two seasons with Oakland, going 18-6 for the A’s in 2013. Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden (6-4) was 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA in six May starts.

