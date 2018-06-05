SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – The San Leandro City Council voted on Monday night to reinstate City Manager Chris Zapata effective immediately after an independent investigation found that sexual harassment allegations against him lacked credibility, city officials said.

Zapata had been on administrative leave since Jan. 23, pending the completion of the investigation into the allegation by Rose Padilla Johnson, the chief executive of the Davis Street Family Resource Center, a nonprofit group that helps poor and disadvantaged people gain access to healthcare, that Zapata sexually harassed her.

San Leandro officials said in a statement that the investigation, which was conducted by Karen Kramer of Kramer Workplace Investigations, concluded that the claims against Zapata could not be sustained.

The city said the five-month investigation included interviews with nine people and the review of hundreds of documents, emails and text messages.

San Leandro Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter said in a statement, “The City Council has unanimously accepted the findings of the independent investigator. The City Council has also determined that it is appropriate for the City Manager to return to his duties.”

Cutter said, “City Manager Zapata denied all wrongdoing and the investigation concluded that his testimony was credible. We are eager to move forward and strongly advise everyone involved to continue to work together for the betterment of San Leandro.”

The mayor said, “Through his work as city manager, Chris Zapata has brought many positive changes to San Leandro. We look forward to working with him to maintain that momentum.”

Johnson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Johnson alleged that Zapata attempted to pressure her into having a sexual relationship with him in exchange for continued public funding for services for needy community members.

Johnson’s attorney Jane Brunner claimed in a letter to San Leandro officials that Johnson was subjected to “a pattern of sexual harassment, political pressure and ultimately defamation” by Zapata.

Johnson, who has worked with Davis Street for 26 years, alleged that the abuse began when Zapata first became city manager in 2012.

Johnson said that rather than meeting at City Hall, Zapata suggested they meet in her car at a Fosters Freeze near her workplace to discuss grants the nonprofit sought from the city to serve the disadvantaged.

Johnson said that when they met in her car Zapata sometimes would play sexually suggestive music or give her CDs with suggestive lyrics and she would reprimand him by saying the music or gifts were inappropriate.

Johnson alleges that during the car meetings, Zapata would discuss business but also would talk about his failed marriage and told her that if she weren’t married “I would really go for someone like you” in addition to other inappropriate comments.

