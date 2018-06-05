SONOMA (CBS SF) — Firefighters on the ground and in the air were battling a large fire at a pallet manufacturer in Sonoma Tuesday afternoon.

The three-alarm fire was burning at Sonoma Pacific pallet and lumber company on Fremont Dr. in Sonoma.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office ordered people within a half-mile of the fire to evacuate.

The fire burned a number of separate stacks of pallets, lumber and mulch, along with trailers and other structures.

Helicopter crews were performing water drops on the burning piles.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, or whether anyone was hurt.

The same pallet business burned in a massive fire in 2013 that was started in nearby grass by sparks from a tow truck pulling a car dolly. The flames spread to the business and ignited 40-foot stacks of wooden pallets. Damage then was estimated at $1 million.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.