SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man has been arrested for the brutal beating death of a 4-month-old female pit bull puppy last November, animal care and control officials announced Tuesday.

Officials said Mark Allen Haberman has been taken into custody on felony animal cruelty charges. If convicted, he could face jail time, fines or both.

The body of the 4-month-old pit bull puppy named Skunky was found on November 28, 2017, on the 1100 block of Laguna St. The dog was killed by blunt force trauma to the top of the head, San Francisco Animal Care And Control officials said in a news release.

The investigation led officer to Haberman and forensic test results on items recovered from his home showed blood belonging to Skunky.

“We’re pleased that our diligent work led to an arrest in this horrific case,” said Animal Care & Control Executive Director Virginia Donohue in a news release. “Animal abusers need to be held accountable for their actions.”

“How we treat animals is a reflection of who we are as a society,” said District Attorney George Gascón. “Anytime we see a defenseless animal abused, we will hold the offenders responsible in a court of law.”