SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Two teens were arrested Tuesday after Santa Rosa police were called to an elementary school when the suspects were reportedly seen with a gun, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said officers were dispatched to the Biella Elementary School at 2140 Jennings Avenue after a caller reported seeing a subject on school grounds with a gun.

The reporting party said there were two subjects sitting near some lunch tables in the quad area of the school handling what appeared to be a gun. While school was not in session Tuesday, Biella Elementary was being used as a polling place for the primary election.

The subjects were described as being two white males in their 20s. Prior to officers arriving, the two male suspects moved onto the playground of the school. When officers got to the school, they saw the two described subjects sitting near the playground and passing the firearm back and forth while they were sitting down. Officers confronted the subjects and detained them.

The firearm that the subjects had was determined to be a pellet gun. The subjects, both 15 years old, were arrested and booked at juvenile hall for having a weapon on school grounds and for being a minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage.