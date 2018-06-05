(KPIX 5) — Following the death of San Francisco 49ers great Dwight Clark from ALS, we dug into our archives to hear from some of his 49ers teammates – along with former owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. – describing why Clark was so important to them and left such a positive mark on their lives.

The interviews were conducted last year after Clark had been diagnosed with the degenerative disease.

Hear from Super Bowl champs DeBartolo, Ronnie Lott, Roger Craig and Joe Montana, each speaking from the heart about what their football brother meant to them. The video begins with Clark speaking to fans following the 49ers first Super Bowl parade in 1982, and ends with his remarks at Levi’s Stadium last season during the celebration in his honor.

For those who want to show their own appreciation of Dwight Clark, you are invited to make a donation in his name to the Golden Heart Fund. He supported its efforts to help 49ers alumni who are in need of financial, medical, physiological or emotional support.

