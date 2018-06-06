SACRAMENTO (AP) – California state Sen. Kevin de Leon is sharpening his criticism of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein as he prepares to face her in November.

The Democrat has secured the second place slot in the general election by just a few percentage points over a little-known Republican.

De Leon says he hopes to debate Feinstein one on one.

He argues he’s pulled Feinstein to the left on issues including immigration and the death penalty. De Leon championed a single-payer health care bill in the Legislature and says he’s a more reliable vote than Feinstein for a policy such as Medicare for all.

He says the fact that Feinstein earned less than 50 percent of voters’ support in Tuesday’s primary is evidence Californians are looking for a change. With nearly 4 million votes counted she has the support of about 44 percent of voters in a 32-candidate field. De Leon has secured about 11 percent of the vote.

Feinstein strategist Bill Carrick calls de Leon’s argument “delusional.”

