OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A combative driver was in custody early Wednesday following a wild crash in the Oakland hills where a car became airborne, careened into a tree and ended up on a concrete backyard wall and a garage roof.

Helicopter video showed the badly damaged sedan perched up the wall and onto the garage roof.

Oakland police tweeted that the crash took place in the early hours of Wednesday. The driver allegedly assaulted the emergency responders and a police officer was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The extent of his injuries were not known.

Police said the car was driving at a high rate of speed when it became airborne. It launched over the garage and careened into a tree before it came to rest on the concrete block wall and the garage roof.

The driver was taken into custody. It was not immediate known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident.