ELECTION RESULTS: California Primary Election 2018 | County By County
Filed Under:Car crash, Crime, Oakland, Oakland Hills, Police

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A combative driver was in custody early Wednesday following a wild crash in the Oakland hills where a car became airborne, careened into a tree and ended up on a concrete backyard wall and a garage roof.

Helicopter video showed the badly damaged sedan perched up the wall and onto the garage roof.

Oakland police tweeted that the crash took place in the early hours of Wednesday. The driver allegedly assaulted the emergency responders and a police officer was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The extent of his injuries were not known.

Police said the car was driving at a high rate of speed when it became airborne. It launched over the garage and careened into a tree before it came to rest on the concrete block wall and the garage roof.

The driver was taken into custody. It was not immediate known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch