SACRAMENTO (AP) — Early returns indicate low turnout in California’s Tuesday primary election. But it will take weeks before final numbers are available.

More than 4 million votes had been counted Wednesday afternoon. Those votes represent about 22 percent of registered voters.

Counties will continue to receive ballots through Friday. It will take weeks to count them all.

One expert predicted at least a million ballots are still uncounted but said the number could be higher.

Several new California policies make it difficult to predict final turnout numbers. Five counties tried a new model where ballots were mailed to all registered voters.

