LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — Police in Lafayette are searching for a suspect in an East Bay park, according to authorities.

As of 9:42 p.m., police were searching in the area of Sessions Road after the suspect fled into Briones Regional Park.



Police said the search began after suspects abandoned a vehicle on Sessions Road near Northridge Lane.



Before abandoning the vehicle, the suspects had led sheriff’s deputies on a chase from El Sobrante.



Police are asking anyone who hears or sees anything suspicious to call a dispatcher at (925) 284-5010.

