SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A proposal to ban the sale of candy-flavored tobacco products in San Francisco appears to be supported by the majority of the city’s voters in Tuesday’s election.

According to preliminary results from the city’s Department of Elections, Proposition E was approved by 68 percent of the vote.

The proposition would uphold the San Francisco Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote to ban the products and other flavored tobacco, including menthol cigarettes.

“San Francisco voters just sent a clear and resounding message: No amount of deceptive advertising will distract from the fact that candy flavors target kids,” Melissa Welch with the American Heart Association said in a statement late Tuesday night.

“We believe the success of Proposition E will encourage other cities to follow suit and end the sale of candy-flavored tobacco before nicotine addiction claims a new generation of young people,” Welch said.

Groups such as the Arab-American Grocers Association have opposed the proposition, saying that the ban could hurt immigrant-owned businesses.

Also on the ballot, a proposition to provide legal counsel for San Francisco tenants facing eviction appears to be heading toward a win, with preliminary results indicating 55 percent approval by the city’s voters.

According to Proposition F, the city would establish, run and fully fund a program that would provide legal representation to the tenants. New York City enacted a similar measure in 2017.

Preliminary elections results also show that San Francisco voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition A, which would aims the amend the city’s charter to authorize the Public Utilities Commission to issue revenue bonds for power facilities, after approval by two-thirds of the Board of Supervisors.

The bonds would allow for the SFPUC to create new power facilities that could provide clean energy for new housing developments in the city’s Treasure Island, Hunters Point, Pier 70 and Mission Rock areas.

More than 75 percent of voters voted yes on Prop A.

Proposition G also appears to be on its way to being approved, with early results showing the proposition has been approved by nearly 60 percent of voters.

The proposition will raise $50 million per year for 20 years, and would be used to recruit and retain educators in the city.

“Today, San Francisco voters made a clear statement that they will always stand with the hardworking educators who help children succeed in life. Voters in San Francisco truly value the investments we make in our children’s future,” Lita Blanc, president of the United Educators of San Francisco teachers union, said in a statement.

The fund would be generated by a $298 annual parcel tax.

In addition, the proposition would increase staffing and funding at schools in need, maintain vital professional development opportunities and create investments in technology. Also, an oversight committee would monitor the allocation of the funds.

Proposition B also seems to be supported by the majority of the city’s voters, with a yes vote taking nearly 70 percent of the vote.

The proposition would require that appointed members of the city’s board and commissions forfeit their appointed seat upon filing to run for local or state office.

Lastly, San Franciscans appear to have narrowly approved Proposition C, according to early election results.

With yes votes garnering just over 50 percent of the preliminary vote, the city could be on its way to establish a fund for early care and education for young children in San Francisco.

The fund would come from a 1 percent gross receipts tax on revenues a business receives from leasing warehouse space and a 3.5 percent gross receipts tax on revenues a business receives from leasing commercial space.

