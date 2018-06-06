ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — An Oakley man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly driving under the influence in a crash that injured four people including a 5-year-old, Antioch police said.

Authorities said officers responded to an 8:14 a.m. call of a 3-car collision on E 18th Street near Viera Ave. and found three heavily damaged vehicles and four people suffering injuries.

Antioch police said it was determined a 27 year-old Oakley man was travelling at a high rate of speed eastbound on E 18th Street and rear ended a SUV that had just pulled into the street.

The impact of the crash caused the SUV to overturn several times. A third vehicle was struck by the SUV as it was overturning.

A 52-year-old female and 30-year-old female in the SUV were transported to a local hospital complaining of pain. A 5-year-old male from the third vehicle was transported via a Reach helicopter to an area children’s hospital. The child was accompanied by a 32-year-old female guardian who was also complaining of pain.

The conditions of the four injured was not immediately available.

Investigators said the driver was suspected of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Antioch Police Department non emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.