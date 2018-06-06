SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office has ruled a 15-year-old’s drowning death at San Ramon Valley High was accidental while he was attending a swimming class, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The body of freshman Benjamin Curry was discovered in the school pool on May 8th. Efforts to revive the teen proved to be unsuccessful.

According to the East Bay Times, a surveillance camera video of the pool area showed Curry in the pool at the end of his class while other students exited the water and went to the locker room.

His body was discovered an hour later when the next swim class was set to begin.

“Class was dismissed without him and the teacher in charge of the class left Benjamin behind. The school knew that and didn’t make the effort to correct the false narrative that they knew was out there,” the Curry family’ attorney Andy Schwartz told the newspaper. “He was found in his bathing suit. He went swimming. He didn’t commit suicide.”

In a 16-page Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office autopsy and toxicology report obtained by the newspaper, officials said Curry attended his normal fourth period physical education swimming class from 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Surveillance footage of the pool, the newspaper reported, did not show any other students being involved with Curry going under water. The cameras angles also did not show how Curry’s drown.

The case still remains under investigation.

San Ramon Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Elizabeth Graswich told the newspaper she could not comment because it was still an open investigation.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the student’s family and loved ones, as well as our students and staff,” she told the paper.