YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (CBS SF) — A Bay Area woman was gored by a bison during a visit to Yellowstone National Park, the fourth animal attack in the park in just over a month and the third this week.

Park officials said in a statement a bull bison gored 59-year-old Kim Hancock of Santa Rosa Wednesday when she and a crowd of people approached the bison in the Lower Geyser Basin and got within 15 feet of the animal. The bison became agitated and charged the crowd, officials said.

Rangers recommend park visitors stay at least 25 yards away from animals, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

Hancock was treated for a hip injury and taken by ambulance to a hospital in Montana.

In May, a bison rammed and injured a woman in Yellowstone, On Sunday and again on Tuesday, a female elk with a calf injured two women near a Yellowstone hotel. Park officials could not say whether it was the same elk.