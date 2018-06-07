OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempting to kill an Oakland police officer, police said.

At about 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, a solo-vehicle crash was reported in the 9900 block of Golf Links Road.

Police said they believe a car was speeding south on Golf Links Road when it left the road, went up a private driveway, became airborne and hit a garage, tree, and retaining wall before landing in the backyard of a home in the 3600 block of Dorisa Avenue.

Police said the man got out of the vehicle and began walking away from the crash.

When he got to the corner of Golf Links Road and Calafia Avenue, he was met by firefighters, paramedics and a police officer.

Police said as the man was receiving medical care, he began attacking the first responders with a spinal backboard.

As the police officer tried to restrain the man, the man attacked and injured the officer significantly. The man wasn’t handcuffed until other officers arrived to help. Police said the man and the injured officer were taken to a hospital.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of four counts of assault.

