SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — At least three people have been hurt in a shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just north of Cesar Chavez Street along Treat Ave. and Kamille Court. Police were urging people to stay away until further notice.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital confirmed it had received three patients.  An unknown number of victims drove themselves to the hospital and police were checking the car used for evidence.

A hospital spokesman could not say how many victims were in the car or how many came to the hospital by ambulance.

There was no update on the conditions of the victims.

 

