Ryan Mayer
The Golden State Warriors took Game 3 of the NBA Finals 110-102 on the road in Cleveland on Wednesday night thanks to Kevin Durant’s 43-point outburst. With the win, the Warriors take a 3-0 series lead, but, perhaps more importantly for some folks, they earned America free tacos from Taco Bell.
At the beginning of the NBA Finals, Taco Bell announced their “Steal a game, steal a taco” promotion that stated if the road team won Games 1-3 of the series, fans would be able to pick up a free taco at their local stores. Since the Warriors win came in Cleveland last night, that means FREE TACOS FOR EVERYBODY.
According to the website, you can pick up your free Doritos Locos taco at any participating location from 2-6 p.m. next Wednesday, June 13. Understandably, several fans took to Twitter to thank Durant for their free meal.
In an odd statistic, the folks over at For The Win figured out that LeBron James is now 0-6 in games when he has a chance to win free tacos for everybody.