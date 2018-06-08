SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders say they’ve reached an agreement on California’s next state budget.

Brown announced the deal Friday but released few details. He says the agreement boosts funding for schools and universities, creates an online community college, adds to the rainy day fund, expands subsidized child care and combats homelessness and poverty.

Economists project California has the largest surplus in decades, but Brown and senior lawmakers disagree on its size. Estimates range from $9 billion to $11 billion.

Democratic lawmakers were looking to expand health care coverage for people living in the country illegally and increase welfare grants for families in poverty. It wasn’t immediately clear if the budget includes those priorities.

Brown reached the deal with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins.

