DAVIS (CBS SF) — The derailment of a Union Pacific freight train near Davis early Friday has delayed the Capitol Corridor commute service between the Bay Area and Sacramento, officials said.

The derailment took place at about 4 a.m. on the eastbound tracks near the Davis Amtrak station.

Official said an autotrack car — which carries automobiles and other vehicles — jumped the rail. Crews were able to remove the car enough from the tracks to restore service around 6 a.m.

There were no injuries in the derailment.

Officials said commuters should expect at least 20 minute delays in service.