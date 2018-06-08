CLEVELAND (CBS SF) — Shaking off one of his worst career playoff performances, Golden State star Steph Curry scored 20 points including a 3-pointer in the final seconds to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 61-52 halfime lead over Cleveland in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors came into the game with a 3-0 lead in the game and needing just one more win to defend their NBA title.

From the opening tip, Golden State controlled the action shooting 58.5 percent from the field and 60 percent from the three-point line in the opening quarter. Curry, who scored just 11 points in Game 3 had 12 in the quarter with Kevin Durant adding 8 points and two blocked shots.

Curry and company’s hot start overcame another sub-par performance from Klay Thompson, who failed to score in the first half.

The Warriors never trailed in the half taking leads of 34-25 after the first quarter and 61-52 at the halftime break.

LeBron James led the Cavs with 16 points and five assists. Kevin Love, meanwhile, scored nine points in the first quarter but failed to score in the second quarter.