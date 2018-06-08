SUNOL (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol Friday morning is reporting an 8-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle collision on northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Sunol.

The collision occurred around 12:20 a.m. on the highway south of Calaveras Road, according to the CHP.

A black Dodge was traveling north on Interstate Highway 680 and approaching Calaveras road when it collided into the rear of a white Toyota that was in slower traffic, according to the CHP.

The Toyota was pushed into the rear of a Ford.

Traffic in the area was slow due to a Caltrans closure of two of the lanes.

A rear passenger in the Toyota, an 8-year-old girl, was killed in the collision.

The driver and the front passenger of the Toyota suffered major and minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured in the collision.

The incident initially blocked all lanes of Interstate Highway 680.

All lanes were reopened by 2:22 a.m.

Investigators told KPIX 5 that the crash may have been caused by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the collision.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.