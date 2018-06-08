OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A brazen act of illegal dumping on an Oakland neighborhood street was captured on video by a resident’s home security system.
It happened on the 2300 block of East 17th St. Thursday afternoon. The surveillance camera clearly shows a white pickup truck pulling over toward the curb and lifting its bed hydraulically. The driver then revs the engine and pulls away quickly, strewing the street with chunks of concrete debris and leaving a cloud of dust in the air.
Twitter user Thomas Larson posted the video on his feed, tagging the City of Oakland, Oakland Police and Mayor Libby Schaaf. Larson also retweeted the post to a number of local news agencies.
City Councilman Abel Guillen indicated a reward was being offered for information leading to whoever did the dumping. The suspect vehicle is a white mid-1980s GMC pickup with a utility rack along the bed and above the cab.
A public works crew arrived Thursday evening to clean up the mess, according to a later post by Larson.