WARRIORS IN NBA FINALSNBA Champs Will Not Be Invited To White HouseWarriors NBA Finals Special Section
Filed Under:Caught On Camera, Illegal Dumping, Oakland
A older-model GMC pickup truck with a hydraulic bed drives away while leaving a trail of debris on the 2300 block of East 17th St. in Oakland, June 7, 2018. (@Mainegingerbear/Twitter)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A brazen act of illegal dumping on an Oakland neighborhood street was captured on video by a resident’s home security system.

It happened on the 2300 block of East 17th St. Thursday afternoon. The surveillance camera clearly shows a white pickup truck pulling over toward the curb and lifting its bed hydraulically. The driver then revs the engine and pulls away quickly, strewing the street with chunks of concrete debris and leaving a cloud of dust in the air.

Twitter user Thomas Larson posted the video on his feed, tagging the City of Oakland, Oakland Police and Mayor Libby Schaaf. Larson also retweeted the post to a number of local news agencies.

City Councilman Abel Guillen indicated a reward was being offered for information leading to whoever did the dumping. The suspect vehicle is a white mid-1980s GMC pickup with a utility rack along the bed and above the cab.

A public works crew arrived Thursday evening to clean up the mess, according to a later post by Larson.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch