A older-model GMC pickup truck with a hydraulic bed drives away while leaving a trail of debris on the 2300 block of East 17th St. in Oakland, June 7, 2018. (@Mainegingerbear/Twitter)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A brazen act of illegal dumping on an Oakland neighborhood street was captured on video by a resident’s home security system.

It happened on the 2300 block of East 17th St. Thursday afternoon. The surveillance camera clearly shows a white pickup truck pulling over toward the curb and lifting its bed hydraulically. The driver then revs the engine and pulls away quickly, strewing the street with chunks of concrete debris and leaving a cloud of dust in the air.

Pls watch video and share. Help us catch who did this. Happened at 1 pm today. Street still like this. @LibbySchaaf @Oakland @oaklandpoliceca pic.twitter.com/5iyZmiOibz — Thomas Larson (@Mainegingerbear) June 8, 2018

Twitter user Thomas Larson posted the video on his feed, tagging the City of Oakland, Oakland Police and Mayor Libby Schaaf. Larson also retweeted the post to a number of local news agencies.

City Councilman Abel Guillen indicated a reward was being offered for information leading to whoever did the dumping. The suspect vehicle is a white mid-1980s GMC pickup with a utility rack along the bed and above the cab.

This is why we can't have nice things. If you have any info on this, please report to 311. Reward available. THANK YOU for sharing @mainenginebear https://t.co/cjTc6CxLgz — Abel Guillen (@Abel_Guillen) June 8, 2018

A public works crew arrived Thursday evening to clean up the mess, according to a later post by Larson.