SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 34-year-old woman shot to death Thursday in San Francisco’s Mission Terrace neighborhood may have been the victim of domestic violence.

The victim, identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office as Vanessa Palma of South San Francisco, was allegedly killed by her husband, police said. He’s been identified by police as 43-year-old Robert Riley.

Riley apparently fled after the shooting, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Mission Street, near Santa Rosa Avenue, police said.

Palma was taken to a hospital, where she died a short while later.

Riley was last seen driving a white Chrysler 300 with the California license plate 7UAB831. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (415) 553-1071 or their 24-hour tipline at (415) 575-4444. Tipsters can also text tips to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

