(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Friday he is considering posthumously pardoning boxer Muhammad Ali, who was convicted in 1967 after refusing military service in Vietnam.

Trump floated the possibility while speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for the Group of Seven summit.

“I’m thinking about Muhammad Ali. I’m thinking about that very seriously and some others,” he said.

CNN reported on Wednesday that the White House has assembled the paperwork to pardon dozens of people, according to two sources with knowledge of the developments.

Last week, Trump told reporters he was considering pardoning Martha Stewart and commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

At the same media oppotunity, Trump said he wanted to meet with NFL players and athletes who kneel during the National Anthem so they can recommend people they think should be pardoned because they were treated unfairly by the justice system.

“I’m going to ask them to recommend to me people who were unfairly treated,” Trump said at the White House Friday.