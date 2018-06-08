OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors are taking home their third NBA championship trophy in four years following their win Friday night over the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

The Warriors swept the Cavs in four games with a 108-85 win.

The Warriors Kevin Durant was the championship’s most valuable player. Durant scored a playoff-career high 43 points in Game 3 Wednesday to lead the Warriors to a win.

On Friday, he scored a triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

A parade for the championship Warriors will be held Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. in Oakland.

The parade will begin on Broadway at 11th Street. It will go down Broadway to 20th Street, then right to Harrison Street, then right to 19th Street, left to Lakeside Drive and then to Oak and 13th streets where it will end.

Fans can begin to line up for the parade starting at 6:30 a.m.

This year, the celebration will not include a rally after the parade. Instead, Oakland officials said they have focused their efforts on creating an interactive parade.

Oakland officials expect over 1 million spectators at the event.

BART will provide rush-hour service all day using every train at its maximum length to move people to where they want to be, according to Oakland officials.

Public transit will be the easiest way to get to and from the celebration.

The team will arrive back in the Bay Area Saturday at about 12:30 p.m. at Landmark Aviation on Earhart Road in Oakland. Fans can start lining up on Earhart Road at 11:30 a.m. to welcome the team home.

