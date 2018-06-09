SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An early morning foot pursuit of a suspect in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood ended Saturday with an officer-involved shooting, authorities said.

San Francisco police said the suspect — an adult male — ended up wounded and was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with a life-threatening injuries.

The officers were not injured.

The pursuit, police said, by two uniformed officers began at approximately 12:17 a.m. on the 1300 block of Grant Avenue. The officers rendered aid and requested medical assistance. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Authorities did no say whether or not the shooting was related to the celebration going on in the streets of San Francisco over the Golden State Warriors NBA title clinching victory.

Police said it was an active and ongoing investigation in its early stages. The SFPD Homicide Detail, The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the San Francisco Police Internal Affairs Division, the Department of Police Accountability were all conducting separate investigations.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.