OAKLAND (CBS SF) — From San Francisco’s Mission District to Oracle Arena and downtown Oakland, thousands of fans took to the streets Friday night to celebrate the Golden State Warriors third NBA title in four years.

Authorities did report a sideshow on Interstate 880 just 11 p.m. near Oracle and there was an officer-involved shooting in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood early Saturday. But police would not say whether or not they were related to ongoing celebrations nearby.

For the most part, the night was peaceful. The only weapons visible were brooms as the Warriors swept LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games.

“This is a wonderful feeling,” one Warrior fan told KPIX5 above the din of the Oracle Coliseum Arena where thousands has gathered for a watch party. “Back-to-Back! Honestly I thought it would go five games. We are here with our broom sticks.”

Nearby another fan could hardly contain herself as she filmed the scene on her cellphone.

“I’s so happy for those guys (the players),” she said. “They are so awesome.”

Outside the arena, fireworks rumbled and fans who were not even inside during the game joined in the revelry.

The scene was the same throughout the Bay Area. Hundreds of fans took to the streets of San Francisco’s Mission District to celebrate as did others in downtown San Francisco.