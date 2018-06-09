WARRIORS WIN NBA TITLEParade Plans & Route MapGallery: Warriors Clinch NBA TitleKevin Durant Wins Second Straight NBA Finals MVP AwardWarriors NBA Finals Special Section
Filed Under:Golden State Warriors, Library, Library Card, NBA Champions, NBA Finals, Oakland Public Library, San Francisco Public Library

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Starting Saturday, Oakland and San Francisco residents age five and up can show their Warriors spirit by getting a new Golden State Warriors library card, library officials said.

The collector’s edition Warriors library cards become available Saturday and will be available only while supplies last. Library users can visit any branch of the Oakland Public Library and sign up for a card.

Warriors Library Card

Commemorative Warriors library card. (Oakland Public Library)

In partnership with the Oakland Public Library, the San Francisco Public Library is also offering a Golden State Warriors library card this summer. Library officials hope to encourage children to use the library by offering the cards.

The card design combines an illustration of the Bay Bridge and a hand-drawn rendering of a Warriors player in the team’s special “The Town” jersey, which highlights and celebrates Oakland’s heritage, library officials said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch