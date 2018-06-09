SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A wind-whipped wildfire raced up a San Rafael hillside Saturday afternoon, triggering a shelter-in-place order for local residents and an airborne battle to slow the flames.

Authorities said the fire was reported at 3:24 p.m. in Boyd Memorial Park near Mission and C Street. The smoke and flames could be seen from nearby Highway 101 and also from downtown San Rafael.

The flames had charred 15 acres and were burning up a hill toward a communication tower used by Marin County emergency response agencies. Winds in the area were reportedly gusting to 20 mph.

Firefighters making solid progress on SR Hill fire. 7 acres in size, no structures damaged; no evacuations. — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) June 9, 2018

On Twitter, fire officials posted that firefighters were making “solid progress” in putting out the blaze.

There were 60 firefighters deployed to fight the blaze and aircraft from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection were dumping retardant on the flames.

By 6:30 p.m. the flames and smoke had diminished. Fire officials lifted the shelter in place order but had yet to declare the blaze contained.