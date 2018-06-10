OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting that caused injuries in the 9700 block of Edes Avenue,

Police reported the investigation into the shooting at 9:23 p.m., but revealed no details beyond the fact that a shooting had taken place and at least one person was hurt.

Traffic is impacted and police are asking that people use alternate routes.

Police have not specified the number of victims or the extent of any injuries. No further information is available.

