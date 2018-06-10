SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A dramatic police chase from San Francisco ended in a fiery crash in Emeryville after officers pursued a kidnapping suspect across the bay, according to authorities.

Video shows flames consuming the suspect vehicle after the crash that witnesses said forced a desperate effort to pull people to safety.

According to police, the chase started in San Francisco around 3:30 p.m. and ended at West MacArthur and Peralta in Emeryville near the Oakland border. Bright orange flames leaped out of the mangled wreckage at the intersection as police officers sprayed fire extinguishers to put out the blaze.

Bystanders rushed in to help pull a man out. San Francisco police later confirmed that one person died in the crash.

“The vehicle crashed behind me. The driver is in critical condition and the passenger was killed in the accident,” said San Francisco Police Captain Carl Fabbri.

Police say the incident began when a victim was assaulted and forced into the trunk of the car at Leavenworth and Turk streets in San Francisco. Police said she was able to pull a lever inside the trunk and escape when the car was still in SF.

The victim is being treated at a San Francisco hospital,” said Fabbri.

It was after the victim had escaped from the suspect vehicle that it was spotted by police and led SFPD officers on the pursuit across the Bay Bridge.

The injured driver rescued by bystanders is now in critical condition and under arrest.